Poshmark Appoints Former Amazon Executive Rodrigo Brumana As CFO
- Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) has appointed Rodrigo Brumana as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2021.
- On December 1, 2021, Kapil Agrawal, the company’s Interim CFO, will transition to serve as Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development.
- Brumana will join Poshmark from Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), where he served as CFO of Amazon Private Brands.
- He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Uberlândia, Brazil.
- Price Action: POSH shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $21 on the last check Tuesday.
