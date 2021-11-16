 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Poshmark Appoints Former Amazon Executive Rodrigo Brumana As CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Poshmark Appoints Former Amazon Executive Rodrigo Brumana As CFO
  • Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSHhas appointed Rodrigo Brumana as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2021. 
  • On December 1, 2021, Kapil Agrawal, the company’s Interim CFO, will transition to serve as Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development.
  • Brumana will join Poshmark from Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), where he served as CFO of Amazon Private Brands.
  • He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Uberlândia, Brazil.
  • Price Action: POSH shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $21 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POSH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 300 Points; PubMatic Shares Gain After Q3 Results
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Analyst Ratings For Poshmark
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com