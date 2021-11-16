Norwegian Cruise Line To Raise $800M Via Debt Offering
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: NCLH) subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd (NCLC), has proposed to sell $800 million of its exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- NCLC intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $120 million of Exchangeable Notes.
- The Exchangeable Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of NCLC and guaranteed by NCLH.
- NCLC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 and for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: NCLH shares are trading lower by 7.92% at $23.48 on the last check Tuesday.
