Norwegian Cruise Line To Raise $800M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: NCLH) subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd (NCLC), has proposed to sell $800 million of its exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • NCLC intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $120 million of Exchangeable Notes.
  • The Exchangeable Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of NCLC and guaranteed by NCLH.
  • NCLC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 and for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: NCLH shares are trading lower by 7.92% at $23.48 on the last check Tuesday.

