 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Stock Jumps On Raising $1B Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Peloton Stock Jumps On Raising $1B Via Equity Offering
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTONhas priced its public offering of 23.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $46 per share.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 3.2% to Peloton's closing price of $47.49 on November 15, 2021.
  • Peloton has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.3 million shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021.
  • The company expects net proceeds from the offering to be about $1.07 billion, which will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Investors in the offering included entities affiliated with Durable Capital Partners LP and TCV and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunning managers and representatives for the underwriters in the offering.
  • The company's stock has lost 44% over last month.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 11.9% at $53.13 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Peloton Vs. Planet Fitness: Who's Winning The Fitness Race Post-Pandemic?
What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive
Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Affirm Post Q1 Top-Line Beat, Amazon Deal
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Last Week's Earnings Recap
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com