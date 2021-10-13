 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Slashes Price On Bay Area Mansion By 15%: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Slashes Price On Bay Area Mansion By 15%: What You Need To Know

One month after taking his “last remaining house” off the market after being unable to secure a buyer, Elon Musk is relisting his luxurious Bay Area mansion at a 15% reduced price.

What Happened: Bloomberg reported the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chieftain is now asking $31.9 million for his 16,000-square-foot home in Hillsborough, California. The property was taken off the market on Sept. 11 with a $37.5-million price tag.

Musk acquired the home in June 2017 for $23.3 million and first listed it in May 2020 for $35 million. It was taken off the market in November 2020 and brought back in June 2021.

Related Link: Trump In Talks To Sell DC Hotel To A-Rod Connected Investment Firm

Why It Happened: In May 2020, Musk tweeted he was rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions."

By June, Musk sold most of his $100 million in real estate holdings and relocated to a $50,000 prefab home in Starbase, Texas, near the SpaceX headquarters.

The Bay Area property sits on a 47-acre parcel and is eight miles from San Francisco International Airport. The residence was built in 1916 and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Musk is not working with a real estate broker to facilitate the sale and has been renting the property for events while looking for a buyer.

Photo: The Elon Musk home in Hillsborough, California, courtesy of Zillow Group.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire
This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price
Tesla Gets New Nickel Supplier: Everything You Want To Know
Tesla Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest And These Are Other Top Trends Today
Tesla Launching GigaBeer: What You Should Know About Elon Musk's Beer Announcement
Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bay Area Elon Musk luxury home property Residential Real EstateNews Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com