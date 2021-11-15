L3Harris Bags $125M Contract To Upgrade Space Force Counter-Communications
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) received a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare systems that safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.
- Under the Meadowlands production program, L3Harris will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of Counter-Communications Systems (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and multiple international locations.
- L3Harris began the development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.
- The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the U.S. Space Force.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $220.7 on the last check Monday.
