L3Harris Bags $125M Contract To Upgrade Space Force Counter-Communications
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXreceived a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare systems that safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.
  • Under the Meadowlands production program, L3Harris will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of Counter-Communications Systems (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and multiple international locations.
  • L3Harris began the development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.
  • The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the U.S. Space Force.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $220.7 on the last check Monday.

