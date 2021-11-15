S&W Seed Appoints Elizabeth Horton As Finance Chief
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) has appointed Elizabeth (Betsy) Horton as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021.
- Horton succeeds Matthew Szot, who resigned from his position, and will serve as an advisor during the transition.
- She served as the CFO of Miller Milling Company, a full-service flour milling company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Horton received a B.S. in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Minnesota and is a licensed CPA (inactive) and a CFA charter holder.
- Price Action: SANW shares are trading lower by 5.43% at $3.31 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management