Foresight's Eye-Net Mobile To Begin Pilot Project With European Cellular Service Provider
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADR's (NASDAQ: FRSX) wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd, plans to begin a pilot project with a European cellular service provider.
- The cellular provider will test the software development kit (SDK) configuration and the performance of the Eye-Net Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution.
- Upon successful evaluation, the cellular service provider may also offer the Eye-Net solution to its customers as part of its 5G cellular network solutions suite.
- Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $2.94 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts