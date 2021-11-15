 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Foresight's Eye-Net Mobile To Begin Pilot Project With European Cellular Service Provider
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Foresight's Eye-Net Mobile To Begin Pilot Project With European Cellular Service Provider
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADR's (NASDAQ: FRSX) wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd, plans to begin a pilot project with a European cellular service provider.
  • The cellular provider will test the software development kit (SDK) configuration and the performance of the Eye-Net Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution.
  • Upon successful evaluation, the cellular service provider may also offer the Eye-Net solution to its customers as part of its 5G cellular network solutions suite.
  • Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $2.94 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRSX)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com