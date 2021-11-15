Analysts Bump Up Spectrum Brands Price Target Post Q4 Results
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey raised Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) price target to $122 from $115 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, implying a 16% upside.
- The analyst believed that Q4 and the fiscal 2022 outlook cleared the bar, the company had catalysts ahead, and the valuation still looked attractive.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers raised the price target to $117 from $110 and maintained a Buy rating.
- Powers told investors that the company's fiscal Q4 results and guidance "checked the boxes."
- Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino raised the firm's price target to $125 from $110, suggesting a 19% upside, and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Monness Crespi analyst Jim Chartier raised the firm's price target on Spectrum Brands to $125 from $113 and kept a Buy rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 results.
- Chartier noted that the company continues to deliver strong results despite ongoing supply challenges. The analyst believes Spectrum remains undervalued at current share levels.
- Price Action: SPB shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $104.95 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.