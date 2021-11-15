Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) - P/E: 8.63 Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) - P/E: 2.52 Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 9.53 Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 7.12 National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 7.5

Relay Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.64 in Q2 to -0.66 now. Relay Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Helius Medical Tech has reported Q3 earnings per share at -2.01, which has increased by 22.09% compared to Q2, which was -2.58. Helius Medical Tech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Antares Pharma has been featured as a value stock. Antares Pharma's Q3 EPS sits at 0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Antares Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cooper Companies has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.41, which has increased by 0.89% compared to Q2, which was 3.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.01%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.02%.

National Healthcare saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.98 in Q2 to 0.96 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.72% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.