 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elbit Systems Secures $106M Contract For SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Elbit Systems Secures $106M Contract For SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLTsecured a contract valued at ~$106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific.
  • The company will fulfill the contract over five years.
  • SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times, and a high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.54% at $151.21 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESLT)

Elbit Systems Secures $74M Contracts To Supply Airborne Munitions
Elbit Systems Pockets $100M Contract From Babcock
Elbit, KBR JV Affinity Secures $88M Contract From UK Ministry Of Defence
Elbit Systems Bags $54M Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Order
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com