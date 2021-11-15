Elbit Systems Secures $106M Contract For SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) secured a contract valued at ~$106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific.
- The company will fulfill the contract over five years.
- SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times, and a high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three.
- Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.54% at $151.21 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.