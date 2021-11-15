 Skip to main content

Boeing Books Multiple Orders For Freighters; Inks MoU With Titanium Supplier
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:32am   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAreceived an order for two 777 Freighters from Emirates at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, valued at more than $704 million at list prices.
  • The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo, which currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 10 777 Freighters and carries cargo on Emirates' 134 777 passenger airplanes.
  • Separately, DHL Express placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). DHL has taken delivery of seven of a batch of eight 767-300BCF leased to DHL partner airlines in the Middle East and Latin America.
  • The 767-300BCF has more than 100 orders and commitments to date.
  • Also, Boeing recently announced plans to add three conversion lines for 737-800BCF across North America and Europe. The company also signed a firm order with Icelease for eleven freighters as the launch customer for one of the new conversion lines.
  • Next year, Boeing plans to open one conversion line at Boeing's London Gatwick Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility and two conversion lines in 2023 at KF Aerospace MRO in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.
  • Boeing forecasts 1,720 freighter conversions will be needed over the next 20 years to meet demand.
  • Boeing signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) affirming that Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA will remain the largest titanium supplier for current and future Boeing commercial airplanes.
  • Titanium parts from VSMPO-AVISMA are used on Boeing 737, 767, 787, 777, and 777X airplanes.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.55% at $226.6 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

