Autoliv Partners With SSAB For Fossil-Free Steel Automotive Components
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 5:30am   Comments
Autoliv Partners With SSAB For Fossil-Free Steel Automotive Components
  • Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALVcollaborated with steel company SSAB AB to research and develop fossil-free steel components for automotive safety products such as airbags and seatbelts.
  • The partnership enables Autoliv to be at the forefront of producing automotive safety products with fossil-free steel from SSAB.
  • The partnership is in line with Autoliv's ambition to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030 and its target of net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2040.
  • "Gradually switching to fossil-free steel in our products is an important step towards achieving our climate targets," said Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt.
  • Price Action: ALV shares closed higher by 0.29% at $102.31 on Friday.

