Werner Enterprises Plans To Buyback Up To 6M Shares, Declares Dividend
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022.
- Additionally, the Board authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to 6 million shares of its common stock.
- Following the new plan, the Board withdrew its previous stock repurchase authorization that had ~1.5 million shares remaining available.
- As of November 1, 2021, the company had 66.88 million shares outstanding.
- Werner Enterprises generated cash flow from operations of $253.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: WERN shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $47.14 on the last check Friday.
