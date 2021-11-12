AECOM Bags Contract For New Runway At Denver International Airport
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has secured a contract to provide program management services to develop the seventh runway at Denver International Airport (DEN). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- AECOM will coordinate environmental assessment activities and manage the preliminary design effort.
- In addition to environmental coordination and leading the design management, AECOM will facilitate sustainability initiatives, including early integration with Envision and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) framework.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $70.35 on the last check Friday.
