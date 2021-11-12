 Skip to main content

AECOM Bags Contract For New Runway At Denver International Airport
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has secured a contract to provide program management services to develop the seventh runway at Denver International Airport (DEN). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • AECOM will coordinate environmental assessment activities and manage the preliminary design effort.
  • In addition to environmental coordination and leading the design management, AECOM will facilitate sustainability initiatives, including early integration with Envision and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) framework.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $70.35 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

