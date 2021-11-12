 Skip to main content

Canada Goose Debuts Footwear Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Canada Goose Debuts Footwear Collection
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOShas launched its first footwear collection for Men and Women, the Snow Mantra Boots and the Journey Boots.
  • The Snow Mantra Boots are made of nylon, called Tundra Tech, and leather and are packed with the DNA of its namesake parka counterpart.
  • The Snow Mantra and Journey Boots are made with responsibly sourced TerraCare Leather.
  • "Building new categories is a core competency for us and footwear is the natural next step in our product portfolio," said CEO Dani Reiss.
  • Price Action: GOOS shares are trading higher by 3.56% at $50.95 on the last check Friday.

