Canada Goose Debuts Footwear Collection
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has launched its first footwear collection for Men and Women, the Snow Mantra Boots and the Journey Boots.
- The Snow Mantra Boots are made of nylon, called Tundra Tech, and leather and are packed with the DNA of its namesake parka counterpart.
- The Snow Mantra and Journey Boots are made with responsibly sourced TerraCare Leather.
- "Building new categories is a core competency for us and footwear is the natural next step in our product portfolio," said CEO Dani Reiss.
- Price Action: GOOS shares are trading higher by 3.56% at $50.95 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.