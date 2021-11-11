Dave Portnoy On Henry Blodget: 'That's My New Arch Enemy'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy held an "emergency" video conference Thursday rebutting the sexual misconduct allegations that Business Insider published in an article last week.

What Happened: Portnoy adamantly denied the allegations and provided evidence that seemed to discredit several claims in the article.

Toward the end of the press conference, Portnoy focused on Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget, who was formerly a Wall Street analyst before being banned from the industry following a fraud settlement with the SEC.

"That's my new arch enemy," Portnoy said of Blodget. "If this is a baseball game, we're in the top of the second."

Why It's Important: Portnoy pointed out that the article was published the same day that Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), which owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, announced its third-quarter financial results.

Portnoy suggested someone took a short position against Penn National's stock "the day before the article came out."

Portnoy asked of the 70,000 live viewers on YouTube, "You think that's all just one giant coincidence?"

"I got accused of rape. It's arguably the most horrific thing you can be accused of with zero point zero evidence and they f**king knew it," Portnoy said.

PENN Price Action: Penn National's stock fell more than 20% the day the Insider article was published and is yet to recover from those losses.

The stock closed Thursday up 3.43% at $58.19.