Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lordstown, which announced an agreement to sell its vehicle assembly plant facility to Foxconn.

Lordstown Motors has agreed to sell to Foxconn the Lordstown facility, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly line and battery module and pack lines, for $230 million... Read More

Workhorse was an early investor in Lordstown Motors, though has sold most of its stake in the peer EV start-up.

Workhorse is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

Workhorse has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $6.02.

 

 

