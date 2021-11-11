SG Blocks Inks Purchase Agreement For ~114 Acres In Durant, Oklahoma
- SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), on behalf of its development subsidiary, SGB Development Corp., executed a purchase agreement for a mixed-use property in Durant, Oklahoma, with 4.06 million square footage.
- The financial terms of the purchase agreement contract between the Durant Industrial Authority and SG Blocks were not disclosed.
- The company expects the McLean property site to yield 300 units of single-family housing and a manufacturing facility.
- The company anticipates the transaction for the 114 acres in Durant to close within the next sixty to ninety days.
- Price Action: SGBX shares closed lower by 1.74% at $2.83 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts