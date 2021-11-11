 Skip to main content

Euroseas To Acquire 2005-Built Leo Paramount Vessel For $40M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEAagreed to acquire M/V Leo Paramount, a 6,350 teu container vessel built in 2005, for $40 million.
  • The vessel, which is expected to be delivered within 2021 and be renamed M/V Marcos V, will be financed by its own funds and a bank loan.
  • Euroseas held cash and equivalents of $3.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • The vessel is to enter into a three-year time charter contract at a daily rate of $42,200 with a possible extension for an additional (fourth) year at the option of the charterer at $15,000 per day.
  • Price Action: ESEA shares are trading higher by 7.12% at $36.73 on the last check Thursday.

