Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Shares of clean energy and EV charging companies, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher following the recent Rivian IPO as well as recent House passage of a US infrastructure bill, which contains $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.

Investors also weighed US President Biden's recent speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals.

Plug Power Inc is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.