Dollar General Teams With DoorDash On Same-Day Delivery Service
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Dollar General Teams With DoorDash On Same-Day Delivery Service

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is partnering with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) for the on-demand delivery of merchandise from the discount retailer’s stores.

What Happened: Consumers can order products for same-day delivery through the DoorDash app. There is no minimum order size or time slot requirements and DoorDash said deliveries can be accommodated in an average of one hour.

To promote the launch of the service, the companies are offering consumers 30% off their first Dollar General order for subtotals of $20 or more. The promotion runs through Nov. 24 and requires the code DOLLAR.

Related Link: Ketchup From Mars? Heinz Project Shows Tomatoes Can Be Grown In Martian Environment

Why It Happened: On-demand delivery from DoorDash is now available from more than 9,000 Dollar General stores, with plans to add more than 10,000 locations by next month. The new service follows a pilot program held over the summer with approximately 600 stores in rural and metropolitan communities.

“Our platform was designed to connect consumers to their communities, providing increased access to food, everyday essentials, and other local goods,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust. With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Discount Retailers retail same-day delivery service

