Elbit Systems Secures $74M Contracts To Supply Airborne Munitions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 6:12am   Comments
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLThas secured contracts in an aggregate amount of ~$74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea.
  • Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Program of the Republic of Korea Air Force.
  • The company will perform the contracts over five years.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares closed lower by 1.93% at $152.13 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

