Elbit Systems Secures $74M Contracts To Supply Airborne Munitions
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) has secured contracts in an aggregate amount of ~$74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea.
- Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Program of the Republic of Korea Air Force.
- The company will perform the contracts over five years.
- Price Action: ESLT shares closed lower by 1.93% at $152.13 on Wednesday.
