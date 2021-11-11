European Wax Center Raises $62M Via Equity Offering
- European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) announced the pricing of a public offering of 5.2 million shares of its Class A common stock at $26.25 a share.
- The offering price represents a 2.2% discount on the company's last close on November 10, 2021.
- The offering includes 2.9 million shares of Class A common stock offered by certain selling stockholders affiliated with General Atlantic L.P.
- The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 782,546 shares of Class A common stock.
- The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021.
- EWC intends to use the net proceeds to purchase an equivalent number of non-voting common units in EWC Ventures, LLC and corresponding shares of the company's Class B common stock.
- Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Jefferies are acting as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.
- Price Action: EWCZ shares closed lower by 4.99% at $26.83 on Wednesday.
