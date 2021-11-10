 Skip to main content

Autoliv Hikes Dividend By 3%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
  • Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALVhas increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to 64 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29.
  • The ex-date will be November 25, 2021, for holders of common stock listed on NYSE and for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
  • Autoliv held $903 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $101.1 on the last check Wednesday.

