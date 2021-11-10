Hyzon Motors Inks Hydrogen Production Hub Development Deal With TC Energy
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has entered a modular hydrogen production hub development agreement with TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The hubs will be used to meet hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle demand by focusing on low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from renewable natural gas, biogas, and other sustainable sources.
- The facilities will be located close to demand, supporting Hyzon back-to-base vehicle deployments.
- The parties will evaluate sites across multiple states and provinces across North America to develop hydrogen production facilities with the goal of hydrogen delivery to fuel heavy-duty vehicles.
- TC Energy will operate the hubs, supply the power and gas commodities, and provide asset development, management services, and power and gas sales marketing.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 2.47% at $6.02 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.