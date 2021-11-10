 Skip to main content

Dorman Launches 445 New Auto Parts For November
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Dorman Launches 445 New Auto Parts For November
  • Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORMhas announced the release of 445 new auto parts, including 198 new-to-the-aftermarket parts, to fix a range of cars and trucks.
  • November's new solutions include direct-replacement engine fuel lines for over 13 million Chevrolet and GMC vehicles and a lower intake manifold to replace the original manifold on almost nine million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models.
  • Other products include an OE FIX 4WD manual locking hub assembly, a front air deflector, a rugged windshield washer fluid reservoir, and a rear brake backing plate for late-model Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
  • Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $117 on the last check Wednesday.

