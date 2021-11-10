 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nuvve To Install V2G Hub At Blue Bird Factory
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Nuvve To Install V2G Hub At Blue Bird Factory
  • Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVEis set to install and commission up to 200 Nuvve V2G DC 125kW fast-charging stations with dual dispensers at Blue Bird Corp's (NASDAQ: BLBD) delivery facility in Fort Valley, Georgia.
  • The move is expected to create a V2G hub that will help optimize the utilization of electric buses and allow them to act as energy storage assets.
  • Nuvve will create the V2G hub in the ready-for-delivery (RFD) lot on Blue Bird's facility, where electric buses coming off the production line will be stored. 
  • "This V2G hub will serve as a blueprint for large-scale school bus fleet deployments across the country," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve.
  • Price Action: NVVE shares are trading lower by 2.38% at $15.6 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVVE)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Teams Up With Levo To Deliver 5,000 Battery EVs Over 5 Years In US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com