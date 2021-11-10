Nuvve To Install V2G Hub At Blue Bird Factory
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) is set to install and commission up to 200 Nuvve V2G DC 125kW fast-charging stations with dual dispensers at Blue Bird Corp's (NASDAQ: BLBD) delivery facility in Fort Valley, Georgia.
- The move is expected to create a V2G hub that will help optimize the utilization of electric buses and allow them to act as energy storage assets.
- Nuvve will create the V2G hub in the ready-for-delivery (RFD) lot on Blue Bird's facility, where electric buses coming off the production line will be stored.
- "This V2G hub will serve as a blueprint for large-scale school bus fleet deployments across the country," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve.
- Price Action: NVVE shares are trading lower by 2.38% at $15.6 on the last check Wednesday.
