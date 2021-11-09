 Skip to main content

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For M/V Myrsini
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For M/V Myrsini
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX), through its subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrsini.
  • The gross charter rate is $22,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum December 1, 2022, up to maximum January 31, 2023.
  • The "Myrsini" is an 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built-in 2010.
  • The charter is expected to commence on November 14, 2021, and generate ~$8.29 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • Price Action: DSX shares closed higher by 2.07% at $4.93 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

