Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For M/V Myrsini
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX), through its subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrsini.
- The gross charter rate is $22,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum December 1, 2022, up to maximum January 31, 2023.
- The "Myrsini" is an 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built-in 2010.
- The charter is expected to commence on November 14, 2021, and generate ~$8.29 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- Price Action: DSX shares closed higher by 2.07% at $4.93 on Tuesday.
