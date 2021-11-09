Forward Air Provides Positive Mid-Quarter Update
- Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) provided a mid-quarter update on key Expedited Freight Operating Statistics for October 2021.
- Pounds per day increased 16% Y/Y, weight per shipment increased 33%, revenue per hundredweight increased 11%, and revenue per shipment increased 52%.
- "October results look terrific and showcase the ongoing momentum that resulted from continued strong demand for our services and our surgical collaboration with customers on selecting, handling, and pricing freight," commented Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO.
- "With these positive trends Forward's run rate for the Fourth Quarter looks promising," Schmitt added.
- Price Action: FWRD shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $106.99 on the last check Tuesday.
