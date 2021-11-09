 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global-E Online Partners With Japanese Digital Company transcosmos
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 5:37am   Comments
Share:
Global-E Online Partners With Japanese Digital Company transcosmos
  • Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBEhas partnered with transcosmos inc. to enable Japanese retailers and brands to optimize and expand their cross-border e-commerce operations and drive global online growth.
  • With the partnership, Japanese brands and retailers can offer international shoppers in over 200 destinations services worldwide, including local messaging, currency, tax and duties calculation, payment options, delivery, and returns.
  • By using Global-e's big-data business intelligence models and streamlined logistics, Japanese merchants can optimize their cross-border e-commerce offering to boost international traffic conversion rates.
  • "This partnership is an important step for us as we aim to ramp up our activities in the Japanese market, following the opening of our new office in Tokyo," said the company's Japan Managing Director, Ran Almog.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares closed higher by 7.92% at $57.07 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLBE)

Expert Ratings For Global E Online
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2021
Global-E Online Prices Offering By Selling Shareholders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com