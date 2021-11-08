 Skip to main content

Jacobs Makes Minority Investment In Geospatial Analytics Company 'Hawkeye 360'
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jmade a strategic minority investment in HawkEye 360, a provider of commercially available precise mapping of global radio frequency (RF) emissions. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • Jacobs and HawkEye 360 have also entered into a distribution arrangement under which Jacobs will enhance its digital intelligence suite of technologies and solutions with HawkEye 360's RF spectrum analytics and collection automation offering.
  • "Hawkeye 360's satellite constellation and intuitive RF analytics platform is a game-changer for consumers of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT)," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP of Cyber & Intelligence Caesar Nieves. 
  • The parties also intend to leverage their new relationship to identify additional opportunities for collaboration.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading 1.42% higher at $144.65 on the last check Monday.

