Volcon Launches Dealership Network Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Volcon Launches Dealership Network Program
  • Volcon Inc (NASDAQVLCN) has launched a nationwide dealership network to bring its products to market across the U.S. The company plans to establish the model to be used internationally.
  • "Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the world, receiving over 200 inquiries in just the US alone and more than 50 internationally," said Director of International Sales Melissa Coffey.
  • Volcon will partner with the biggest Powersports dealers in the U.S. in the next 12 months to accelerate the rollout across all 50 states.
  • The company said it is partnering with Powersports Business Journal's Accelerate Conference in Atlanta to secure the first round of dealers.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 7.32% at $15.2 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

