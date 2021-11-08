 Skip to main content

2U Partners With National University Of Singapore For Twelve New Short Courses
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
2U Partners With National University Of Singapore For Twelve New Short Courses
  • 2U Inc (NASDAQTWOU) has partnered with the National University of Singapore School of Computing (NUS Computing) to expand online courses in artificial intelligence (AI), business analytics, fintech/blockchain, digital transformation, and product management/strategy. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • The twelve new short courses in development include AI in Finance, Crypto and Digital Currencies, and Digital Transformation Strategies.
  • 2U noted all courses could be taken individually, while NUS Computing will also explore combining various courses.
  • Price Action: TWOU shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $26.84 on the last check Monday.

