2U Partners With National University Of Singapore For Twelve New Short Courses
- 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) has partnered with the National University of Singapore School of Computing (NUS Computing) to expand online courses in artificial intelligence (AI), business analytics, fintech/blockchain, digital transformation, and product management/strategy. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The twelve new short courses in development include AI in Finance, Crypto and Digital Currencies, and Digital Transformation Strategies.
- 2U noted all courses could be taken individually, while NUS Computing will also explore combining various courses.
- Price Action: TWOU shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $26.84 on the last check Monday.
