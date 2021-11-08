 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why EVgo Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Why EVgo Shares Are Rising Today

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations capable of simultaneously charging 14 EVs.

The Pennsylvania DEP aims to permanently reduce NOx emissions by as much as 27,700 tons through its Driving PA Forward initiative.

"EVgo is excited to partner with the Pennsylvania DEP to expand the reach of reliable and convenient fast charging to more EV drivers in the state," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo.

Zoi continued, "We look forward to the continued growth of EVgo’s network in Pennsylvania and beyond, as the demand for fast EV charging continues its rapid expansion across the country."

EVgo is a public fast charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.

See Also: 26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

EVGO Price Action: EVgo has traded as high as $16.24 and as low as $7.17 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.80% at $11.76 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of EVgo.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVGO)

26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why EVgo Stock Moved Higher During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathy Zoi why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com