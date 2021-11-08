3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Qumu

The Trade: Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) President and CEO TJ Kennedy acquired a total of 13000 shares at an average price of $2.06. The insider spent $26,796.90 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Qumu Does: Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) Exec VP/Chief Commercial Officer Martin E Cearnal acquired a total of 2205 shares shares at an average price of $2.72. The insider spent $5,998.65 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q3 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

What Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Does: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products.

Trilogy Metals

The Trade: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) Director Janice Stairs acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $0.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,000.00. The insider also disposed a total of 12835 shares.

What’s Happening: Trilogy Metals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.

What Trilogy Metals Does: Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.