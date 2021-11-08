4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

European Wax Center

The Trade: European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Director Dorvin Lively acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $17.00. To acquire these shares, it cost 425,000.00.

What’s Happening: European Wax Center recently reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $16.456 million.

What European Wax Center Does: European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of OOH waxing services. Its product sales consist of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.

BlackBerry

The Trade: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO John Chen acquired a total of 4000000 shares . The insider also sold a total of 2222844 shares at an average price of $11.14.

What’s Happening: BlackBerry reported a technology integration between Okta’s Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management.

What BlackBerry Does: BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

Capital Senior Living

The Trade: Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) 10% owner Sam Levinson bought a total of 395730 shares at an average price of $30.00. The insider spent $11,871,197.10 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Capital Senior Living is expected to release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

What Capital Senior Living Does: Capital Senior Living Corp operates as residential communities for senior adults in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services.

Aaron's

The Trade: The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Director Kelly H. Barrett bought a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $25.63. The insider spent $102,520.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

What Aaron's Does: The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products.