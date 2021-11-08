 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BAE Systems Reiterates FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
BAE Systems Reiterates FY21 Outlook
  • BAE Systems (OTC: BAESYreaffirmed its FY21 guidance, with expected Sales to grow 3%-5% (2020: £20.86 billion) and on a Constant currency basis +5%-7%.
  • BAE expects Underlying EBIT to grow 6%-8% (2020: £2.04 billion) and Constant currency 10%+; Underlying EPS to increase 3%-5% (2020: 44.3p).
  • Free Cash Flow is expected to be >£1.0bn, and Cumulative FCF 2021-2023 to be >£4bn.
  • The company will pay an interim dividend of 9.9 pence per share on 30 November 2021.
  • BAE Systems noted US Intelligence & Security business continued to maintain a robust bid pipeline and was awarded multiple contracts in the second half to sustain its order backlog.
  • "Our continued good operational performance underlines our confidence in the full year guidance for top line growth and margin expansion as well as our three-year cashflow target," said Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive.
  • Price Action: BAESY closed higher by 1.17% at $31.26 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAESY + BAESF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com