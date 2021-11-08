Graphic Packaging To Raise $735M Via Debt Offering
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company's (NYSE: GPK) subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International LLC, has launched an offering to sell $400.0 million of its senior notes due 2030 and €290.0 million of its senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners LLC and by Graphic Packaging's existing and future material domestic subsidiaries.
- Graphic Packaging expects to use the net proceeds to repay the loan incurred for the acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB, a Swedish limited liability company.
- Price Action: GPK shares closed higher by 1.48% at $20.54 on Friday.
