 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Graphic Packaging To Raise $735M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 6:43am   Comments
Share:
Graphic Packaging To Raise $735M Via Debt Offering
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company's (NYSE: GPK) subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International LLChas launched an offering to sell $400.0 million of its senior notes due 2030 and €290.0 million of its senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners LLC and by Graphic Packaging's existing and future material domestic subsidiaries.
  • Graphic Packaging expects to use the net proceeds to repay the loan incurred for the acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB, a Swedish limited liability company.
  • Price Action: GPK shares closed higher by 1.48% at $20.54 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPK)

Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Graphic Packaging's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Graphic Packaging Plans Tax-Exempt Green Bond Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com