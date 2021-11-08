 Skip to main content

Disney Slashes Streaming Fee To Entice Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period to entice paid streaming users, Reuters reports.
  • The promotion will begin on November 8 and be valid for a week through November 14 for new and eligible returning subscribers in the U.S. and other countries.
  • As of July 3, Disney Plus had 116 million subscribers worldwide and hoping Disney Plus Day, marking the second anniversary of its first launch, will crank up direct-to-consumer numbers, Variety reports.
  • Disney, which charges $7.99 per month for its streaming service in the U.S., recently hinted at a slowdown in subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street downgrade.
  • Disney+, famed for its "Star Wars" and "Avengers" franchises, won more new subscribers during the pandemic as theater closures prompted more people to turn to digital streaming.
  • Disney previously planned to provide other offers, including an early entry into its theme parks for eligible subscribers.
  • Disney will report its Q4 results on November 10.
  • Related Content: Disneyland Hikes Ticket, Parking Prices
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.95% at $177.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

