 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warren Buffett Has Spent More On Buybacks of Berkshire Hathaway Stock Than Adding To Position In Apple

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Warren Buffett Has Spent More On Buybacks of Berkshire Hathaway Stock Than Adding To Position In Apple

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) has spent more money on buying back its own stock than adding to its position in the company’s biggest equity holding Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

What Happened: Since the middle of 2018 through the end of 2020, Berkshire allocated $20 billion more for buybacks than purchasing additional shares of Apple.

According to a Bloomberg report, Warren Buffett spent about $51 billion on buybacks since a change in Berkshire’s policy over three years ago. The company repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter of this year, and Berkshire has spent an additional $1.7 billion on buybacks since the end of September.

Buybacks have now overtaken the company’s largest holding. The company has purchased just $31 billion of Apple shares since it began accumulating a stake in 2016 through the end of 2020. Apple made up more than $121 billion of Berkshire’s holdings at the end of September.

A filing released on Saturday showed that at the end of the third quarter, Berkshire was holding a record $149.2 billion in cash, up from $144.1 billion in the second quarter. Berkshire is now valued at more than $650 billion.

Also See: Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Tops Record With $149.2B, Sold Net $2B Of Stock In Third Quarter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BRK)

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Tops Record With $149.2B, Sold Net $2B Of Stock In Third Quarter
Apple Hires Tesla's Former Autopilot Software Director
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More
Facebook Joins Retail Store Bandwagon Like Apple, Google: All You Need To Know
This Video Communications App Passed Netflix, Coinbase And Twitter In Apple's App Store
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Warren BuffettNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com