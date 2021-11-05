 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BWXT Names Robb LeMasters To Succeed David Black As Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
BWXT Names Robb LeMasters To Succeed David Black As Finance Chief
  • BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has appointed Robb A. LeMasters as senior vice president and chief financial officer effective November 15, 2021.
  • LeMasters will succeed David S. Black, who will retire after 30 years of service to BWXT. Black will remain with the company through April 1, 2022, as a special advisor to CEO Rex Geveden.
  • LeMasters, currently senior vice president and chief strategy officer for BWXT, served as a member of BWXT's board and its audit and finance committee from 2015 to 2020 and the compensation committee from 2017 to 2020.
  • Before joining BWXT, he was a managing director at Blue Harbour Group and a founding partner of Theleme Partners.
  • Price Action: BWXT shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $54.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWXT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
A Preview Of BWX Technologies's Earnings
BWXT, Fluor JV Secures $21B Environmental Management Contract For DOE's Savannah River Site
BWXT Medical, Bayer AG Ink Agreement On Actinium-225
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com