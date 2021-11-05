 Skip to main content

Why Workhorse Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Why Workhorse Shares Are Falling

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower following reports the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the company.

Traders and investors should take note Workhorse will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and the company's plans and outlook. Workhorse will release financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

Workhorse has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $6.02.

