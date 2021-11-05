A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.03 Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.06 DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 1.73 Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) - P/E: 7.65 Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 5.56

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q2 and is now 0.45. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.06, which has decreased by 53.85% compared to Q1, which was 0.13. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, DAVIDsTEA experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.04 in Q1 and is now -0.06. DAVIDsTEA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Natural Alternatives Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.3 in Q3 and is now 0.47. Natural Alternatives Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Graham Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.88 in Q2 to 7.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.03% from 0.97% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.