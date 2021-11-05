 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Is Getting Its Popcorn Ready: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
AMC Is Getting Its Popcorn Ready: What You Need To Know

One doesn’t normally associate popcorn with apes, but one can assume the stock trading primates in love with AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will go bananas over the company’s newly announced foray into the snack food retailing sector.

What Happened: The company announced it will be selling its cinema concession staple AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn in up to 15 select mall retail outlets, supermarkets and convenience stores in 2022. The company also plans to have its popcorn available through food delivery services and for takeout and/or pickup at its theaters.

The retail element of this strategy will be branded as "AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn" stores and will offer a menu of traditional and gourmet-flavored popcorn, candy and other movie theatre treats, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Freestyle options and bottled water.

Why It Matters: CEO Adam Aron insisted this was a win-win for the company, tweeting: “So obvious. Who knows more about popcorn than AMC? On a peak day, we sell FIFTY TONS of it!”

And popcorn appears to be a growth industry. According to a recent report by Million Insights, the global popcorn market size is expected to reach $6.24 billion by 2028. North America held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2020, which the report attributed to a growing awareness by consumers about the nature of food ingredients.

“With increasing popularity of on-the-go snacks, the adoption rate of the popcorn is rising among the consumers in major economies, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and China,” the report said, adding that companies in this sector are “looking to maintain their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative, wide range of combinations of popcorn as per customer specifications by analyzing consumer behavior patterns. The key players in the market are offering customized popcorn flavors such as butter, cheesy, chocolate, strawberry, and other.”

AMC Stock Action: As of 9:30 a.m. ET, AMC was trading at $41.30, up 3.12%. The stock's 52-week range spans $1.91 to 72.62.

Photo: AMC

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

AMC Entertainment's Stock Holds Strong, But Can It Bust Through This Key Pattern?
EVP And Cheif Marketing Officer Of Amc Entertainment Trades $2.5M In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2021
Why This AMC Entertainment Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Aron apes popcorn retailNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com