On Holding Launches CleanCloud Foam For Shoe Bottom Units
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 6:11am   Comments

  • On Holding AG (NYSE: ONONhas launched a new foam material, CleanCloud, made using carbon emissions as raw material, collaborating with LanzaTech and Borealis.
  • LanzaTech uses a combination of genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and innovations in mechanical and chemical engineering to manufacture chemicals utilizing a process that soaks up carbon rather than emitting it.
  • CleanCloud will be used as a primary raw material for a shoe bottom unit, specifically EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) foam, which could also be used in other shoe parts and products in the future. 
  • On Holding expects to exchange all bottom units from On shoes currently made from EVA with CleanCloud.
  • Price Action: ONON shares closed lower by 2.13% at $37.63 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

