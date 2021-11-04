 Skip to main content

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

Peloton reported quarterly losses of $1.25 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.07 by 17%. Peloton reported quarterly sales of $805.20 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $810.76 million by 0.7%. This is a 6% increase over sales of $757.90 million in the same period last year.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+ names.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $67.00.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

