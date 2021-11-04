AeroVironment Bags $20.3M Switchblade 600 Tactical Missile Systems Hardware Contract
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for ~$20.32 million for the procurement of Switchblade 600 tactical missile systems (TMS). Delivery is scheduled to be completed by January 2023.
- AeroVironment's Switchblade 600 is an all-in-one, man-portable tactical missile that provides warfighters with the capability to fly, track and engage non-line-of-sight targets and light-armored vehicles with precision lethal effects.
- Switchblade 600 tactical missile system features high-precision optics, more than 40 minutes of loitering endurance, and an anti-armor warhead to engage and prosecute hardened static and moving light armored vehicles.
- Price Action: AVAV shares traded higher by 0.82% at $94.79 on the last check Thursday.
