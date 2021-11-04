 Skip to main content

Why NIO Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, maintained a $70 price target and added it to the Catalyst Call: Buy List.

Over the past month, NIO's stock has increased by approximately 28.5%.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company offers five, six, and seven-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans.

NIO's stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $43 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $30.71.

Latest Ratings for NIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Deutsche BankReiteratesBuy
Oct 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Oct 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

