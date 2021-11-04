Why NIO Shares Are Rising
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, maintained a $70 price target and added it to the Catalyst Call: Buy List.
Over the past month, NIO's stock has increased by approximately 28.5%.
NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company offers five, six, and seven-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans.
NIO's stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $43 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $30.71.
Latest Ratings for NIO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
|Oct 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
