Jim Cramer Expects Sharecare To Report Blowout Quarter, Says No To This Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:41am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like the 3D printing business calling it as a "faddish business." He said he doesn’t have that much hope left for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM).

"We got excited about them [Mobility solutions] like everybody else, and we couldn’t make money for you," the "Mad Money" host said. He doesn’t recommend Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS).

Cramer expects Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) to report a blowout quarter.

Price Action: Shares of Nano Dimension fell 0.3% to close at $6.25 on Wednesday, while Xos shares dropped 5.5% to settle at $5.02. Sharecare’s stock gained 3.5% to settle at $7.43 on Wednesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerNews Small Cap Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

