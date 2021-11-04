Jim Cramer Expects Sharecare To Report Blowout Quarter, Says No To This Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like the 3D printing business calling it as a "faddish business." He said he doesn’t have that much hope left for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM).
"We got excited about them [Mobility solutions] like everybody else, and we couldn’t make money for you," the "Mad Money" host said. He doesn’t recommend Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS).
Cramer expects Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) to report a blowout quarter.
Price Action: Shares of Nano Dimension fell 0.3% to close at $6.25 on Wednesday, while Xos shares dropped 5.5% to settle at $5.02. Sharecare’s stock gained 3.5% to settle at $7.43 on Wednesday.
