General Dynamics Bags $190M Cloud Contract From USPTO
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
  • General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has secured a five-year, $190 million contract from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for enterprise cloud modernization. The contract was awarded in September.
  • Under this contract, GDIT will deliver a scalable, hybrid multi-cloud platform to modernize USPTO's IT infrastructure.
  • The company will improve IT service delivery, innovate to meet future operational demands, and work with USPTO leadership to implement the agency's cloud strategy.
  • Price Action: GD shares closed lower by 0.27% at $201.21 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Contracts

