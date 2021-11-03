General Dynamics Bags $190M Cloud Contract From USPTO
- General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has secured a five-year, $190 million contract from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for enterprise cloud modernization. The contract was awarded in September.
- Under this contract, GDIT will deliver a scalable, hybrid multi-cloud platform to modernize USPTO's IT infrastructure.
- The company will improve IT service delivery, innovate to meet future operational demands, and work with USPTO leadership to implement the agency's cloud strategy.
- Price Action: GD shares closed lower by 0.27% at $201.21 on Wednesday.
